More southern Colorado thunderstorms on Thursday, including the Aspen Acres Fire

Tonight's Forecast:

Once lingering thunderstorms clear out between 8-10 pm, the night will be partly cloudy and relatively humid. The overnight temperatures will be near average.

Thursday Flash Flood Risk:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 87;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 93;

Thursday will be partly cloudy with another round of afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 93;

It will be partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible on Thursday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 80;

Thursday will be warm with partly cloudy conditions and the chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 84;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s;

Partly cloudy and hot on Thursday in the low to mid-90s. Spotty thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening, a few of which may be severe with hail and strong winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/58; High: 91/93;

It will be partly cloudy and hot on Thursday. There is a chance of spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s;

It will be partly cloudy with light wildfire smoke on Thursday. Spotty thunderstorms are possible in the early afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend is trending hot and dry with temperatures in the 80s-100s. It will be breezy this weekend, especially on Sunday with gusts up to 30 mph.

The sunny and hot weather looks to continue into next week as a ridge of high pressure sets up over the central U.S.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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