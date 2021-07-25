More slow-moving thunderstorms in southern Colorado Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Another day of slow-moving storms today with the possibility of flash flooding. Storms will favor the mountains this afternoon with spotty activity for the I-25 corridor and plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 85; Low: 58. Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible after 1 pm through the evening.

PUEBLO: High: 90; Low: 62. Warm day with a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2 pm.

CANON CITY: High: 86; Low: 63. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 pm.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 73; Low: 51. A comfortable start with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Upper 70s to low 80s with showers and thunderstorms possible after 1 pm.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Low to mid-90s today with isolated thunderstorms possible after 2 pm.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mid-80s today with rain and thunderstorms likely after 2 pm.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with isolated flash flooding possible.

Extended Outlook:

On Monday most of the rain will stay in the mountains and a drying trend will take over the middle of the week. The warmest day will be Wednesday with highs in the 90s. Rain potential returns late next week and into next weekend.

