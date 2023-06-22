Hail, flash flooding, and strong winds are possible Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be cooler than average today. There is still plenty of energy and moisture for more thunderstorms today. The more sun and heating you see today, the better chance you have of seeing more severe weather with hail and flash flooding.

From Wednesday night:

Rain soaked southern Colorado overnight, making it dangerous and difficult to drive for many:

SOUTHERN COLORADO GETTING POUNDED BY THIS STORM: It is a soaker between Colorado Springs and Fountain right now. Wind is whipping this mixture of hail and rain on this portion by the Mesa Ridge exit. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/ouBbl2MOiY — Carl Winder KOAA 🐢 (@CWinderKOAA) June 22, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 53. Starting with cloudy skies and humidity. There is a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon between 12 - 8 pm, some storms may be severe with hail and flash flooding.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 57. Cloudy today to start. With sunshine today we will warm up and there will be more potential for severe weather this afternoon between 1 - 8 pm.

From Wednesday:

Some parts of southern Colorado experienced hail large enough to leave dents in vehicles:

Canon City forecast: High: 79; Low: 55. Partly cloudy and warm today with a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm between 11 am to 5 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 72; Low: 45. Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of early afternoon thunderstorms.

From Wednesday night:

Well it’s “minor” hail damage, but still have been living in CO for 8 years before having a car get dinged by hail. Grrrrrrr @KOAA @WXAlexOBrien pic.twitter.com/ifO6Evoc2y — Ira Cronin (@iracronin) June 22, 2023

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 69; Low: 51. Cloudy to start with sunshine later on. The sun today will help thunderstorms develop and there is a chance of severe weather between noon - 8 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s/60s. The morning thunderstorms are helping to stabilize the atmosphere and lowering the severe weather threat this evening. Although, if you see sun and warming temperatures today you may see another round of strong storms this evening.

From Wednesday:

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 79/79; Low: 53/56. Warm today with afternoon thunderstorms and severe weather possible. Storms will be possible between 12 - 8 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Partly cloudy today with storms developing for the foothills just west of I-25. Storms will likely be sub-severe in mountain valleys today.

Extended outlook forecast:

After today's storms we will dry out and become sunny and hot on Friday and into the weekend. The dry and hot weather is expected to continue into next week.

