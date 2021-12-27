More seasonal temperatures Tuesday for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Our next wave will spread snow back into the mountains overnight tonight and into early Tuesday. Some of that snow will have the potential to reach Teller County and the Pikes Peak Region tonight, as well as the northern Sangres. In these areas, accumulations are expected to be minimal. Otherwise, we'll see a cold and breezy night, with the potential for strong gusts in the mountains and adjacent valleys.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 23; High: 43. Sunshine returns to the forecast on Tuesday, and this should help to raise temperatures by a couple of degrees. Southwesterly winds will be gusty at times, with gusts to 35 mph possible.

PUEBLO: Low: 21; High: 51. Stronger westerlies breezes and more sunshine on Tuesday should help to boost our temperatures by several degrees as highs climb into the lower 50s.

CANON CITY: Low: 29; High: 48. Gusty westerly winds and ample sunshine will help to push daytime highs into the upper 40s on Tuesday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 16; High: 33. Cold and blustery on Tuesday, with dry skies and the potential for 30-40 mph wind gusts from the west during the afternoon hours.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. The final Tuesday of 2021 will be a bright and breezy one for northern El Paso County, with chilly, near seasonal highs expected.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. Similar to slightly warmer temperatures on Tuesday, along with mostly sunny skies and gusty westerly winds into the afternoon hours.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s. While it will be sunny on Tuesday, gusty downslope winds coming off of the mountains will be the bigger story. Peak gusts to 40-50 mph.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 0s/10s; High: 10s/20s. More overnight and morning snow for the mountains, with a general lull in the activity expected during the day ahead of another round Tuesday night and Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect for the San Juans and and part of the Sawatch Range until 5 pm Wednesday.

Extended Outlook:

Wednesday will be cold before we end the week on a windy and warmer note. Highs Friday will climb into the 40s and 50s across the Plains out ahead of an approaching storm. The aforementioned storm still looks to bring snow showers to the I-25 corridor and Plains late Friday and Saturday, with some light accumulations possible. We're still waiting for higher resolution data to come in before we can cement specific snow totals, so stay tuned.

Outside of those frosted flakes will come some much COLDER weather. Highs Saturday will only warm into the 10s and 20s, with lows Sunday morning ranging from below zero to the single digits.

