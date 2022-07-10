More record heat Sunday in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

It will be a HOT day in southern Colorado. Temperatures will be near or breaking records today. Make sure to take breaks in the shade or inside and stay hydrated if you are spending time outdoors today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 98; Low: 62. It will be hot today with increasing clouds in the afternoon. The record for today is 97 degrees from 1954.

Pueblo forecast: High: 104; Low: 66. Very hot today with only a few clouds for shade this afternoon. The record for today is 105 degrees from 2016.

Canon City forecast: High: 100; Low: 66. Very hot today with some clouds moving in this afternoon and a stray shower possible this evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 84; Low: 54. Very warm today with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm to cool you down.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 93; Low: 59. Hot today with sunshine to start with afternoon clouds and a stray thunderstorm possible this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 100-105; Low: 60s. Dangerous heat today. Be sure to take breaks from the heat, wear sunscreen and protective clothing and stay hydrated.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 95/96; Low: 62/63. Hot today! Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s-90s; Low: 50s. It will be a warm day with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front arrives tonight that will leave highs about 10-15 degrees cooler tomorrow. Thunderstorms are likely on Monday, with a chance of severe weather on the plains.

