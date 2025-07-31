More rain on saturated soil leads to a flash flood risk on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Lingering rain and thunderstorms will dissipate between 11 pm and 1 am. Overnight will be partly cloudy and mild.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 77;

Thursday will be a partly cloudy day with another round of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy, and flash flooding is a possibility once again.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 84;

Another cooler day with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 82;

Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may produce heavy rain, leading to flash flooding.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 71;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 75;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with comfortable temperatures. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and may lead to flash flooding.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with cooler temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Thunderstorms will be possible in the evening, bringing the risk of heavy rain and small hail.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/54; High: 81/83;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with afternoon heavy rain and thunderstorms possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

Thursday will be partly cloudy in the mountain valleys with another round of afternoon thunderstorms expected, with a risk of heavy rain leading to flash flooding.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be a bit warmer with the chance of afternoon thunderstorms. The flood risk will be down just a little bit on Friday, but storms could still have locally heavy rain and small hail.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

