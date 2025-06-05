More rain and thunderstorms on Thursday with a severe weather threat

Tonight's Forecast:

Widely scattered rain and thunderstorms will wrap up between 9 pm - midnight. Overnight, patchy fog and low clouds are expected to develop in the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 70;

Morning fog will likely lift by 10 am and should get a little bit of sun before thunderstorms move through in the afternoon through the evening. Storms may be strong with hail and gusty winds.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 77;

Patchy fog is possible in the morning, clearing by 9-10 am. A little bit of sunshine is expected before afternoon and evening thunderstorms move through. Storms may be strong with hail and gusty winds.

Canon City forecast: Low: 52; High: 75;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 64;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 46; High: 66;

It will be foggy again in the morning, with a bit of sunshine in the early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible after 1 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

There will be patchy fog and low clouds in the morning, clearing by late morning. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in the late afternoon and evening. Storms may bring hail, strong winds, and an isolated tornado.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/47; High: 74/77;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with scattered afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be a similar outlook, with seasonable temperatures and afternoon thunderstorms. Once again on Friday, storms could be strong to severe.

Saturday is looking like the driest and sunniest day this week with only a few pop up storms favoring the mountains.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

