More numerous thunderstorms Wednesday, with some heat relief

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening across Southern Colorado, with the main threat shifting to areas south of Highway 50 later tonight. A few storms could be on the strong side across the southeastern Plains, with one of two severe thunderstorms also possible. The main threats will be wind gusts to 55 mph and hail up to 1" in diameter. After midnight, skies will settle down, and leave us with a mild mix of 50s, 60s and lower 70s by Wednesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 64; High: 89; Some relief on Wednesday as highs in Colorado Springs should return to the upper 80s. Part of the reason for the cool down will be a stormy and unsettled afternoon, with the potential for a severe thunderstorm or two across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 66; High: 97; Sunny skies early in the day will give way to a mostly cloudy and unsettled afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Wednesday, and some thunderstorms that form could be on the strong to severe side.

Canon City forecast: Low: 67; High: 93; We'll see a sunny morning and stormy afternoon on Wednesday, with a few stronger storms possible through the early evening hours.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 54; High: 79; Dry skies early will turn to unsettled skies by the afternoon as showers and thunderstorms are likely to get going by as early as 1 pm. Storms will be capable of putting down heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail and gusty winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s; A little relief on Wednesday, with highs dropping back down to the low to mid 80s. On top of the cool down, more widespread showers and thunderstorms can be expected during the day and early evening hours.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s/70s; High: 90s; Not as hot on Wednesday as what we saw today. Storm chances will return by late afternoon, with scattered strong storms possible into tomorrow evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; Not as hot as today, but still very warm across the southern I-25 corridor on Wednesday. It will also be unsettled during the day, with another round of showers and thunderstorms from mid afternoon into early evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; You'll want to keep a close eye on the sky if you're going to be spending any time in the mountains on Wednesday. Storms are likely to start firing off between 12-2 pm before diminishing late in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

As high pressure expands late this week, the heat will return and storm chances will become much more reduced. While daily storms will be possible over the high country, we're not expecting much in the way of rain along and east of the interstate. Thunderstorm chances will increase region-wide this weekend, and as a cold front dives into Southern Colorado on Sunday, our extended forecast looks to turn much cooler and more unsettled.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.