More intense thunderstorms Wednesday, heavy Colorado rain possible

Today’s Forecast:

An uptick in thunderstorms today will come courtesy of ample sub-tropical moisture. Thunderstorms will be most widespread across the mountains, where we'll be watching closely the potential for flash flooding. For the lower elevations, scattered thunderstorms will threaten our skies through the evening hours. Periods of heavy rain from slow-moving storms could bring flooding to some low lying areas.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 50. Mostly clear skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Storms should start to push off of the mountains between 1-3 pm, a little earlier than what we saw yesterday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 53. Slightly warmer and slightly more active this afternoon as scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to bring more rain to Pueblo County on Wednesday.

Canon City forecast: High: 77; Low: 54. After a gorgeous sunrise this morning, we'll see increasing clouds this afternoon that will give way to another active day, with scattered showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 40. A beautiful morning, and a stormy Wednesday afternoon can be expected for Woodland Park. Strong storms that develop later today are likely to bring heavy downpours and small hail to Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. We're looking at a fairly typical day of June weather, with scattered showers and thunderstorms fairly widespread this afternoon across northern parts of El Paso County.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Dry and sunny skies this morning will be followed by increasing clouds this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will start to develop between 3-5 pm, with the threat for thunderstorms continuing up through midnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. A sunny morning and a cloudy/stormy afternoon will best sum up today's weather. While the threat for severe weather will stay low, some stronger storms will be capable of small hail and heavy rainfall.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Ample moisture in the atmosphere will bring the potential for heavy rain and flash flooding to the mountains of Southern Colorado this afternoon. Areas near recent burn scars will be most susceptible to flooding.

Extended outlook forecast:

Recycled moisture on Thursday will lead to another fairly active afternoon of weather for Southern Colorado before some drier air punches in on Friday. This will drop storm chances down to near 20-30% to close out the week, and at the same time, allow for some warming.

Storms pick right back up this weekend, with Saturday looking a little less active and a little warmer than Sunday. That's probably going to be your best day to spend some time in the great outdoors.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

