More numerous thunderstorms on Monday, with heavy rain for the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

After a quiet start to our Monday and this final day of June, we'll see an uptick in monsoonal moisture by the afternoon, resulting in the potential for heavy rain in the mountains. Slow moving storms will take their time reaching I-25 and Plains, with some areas not seeing any rainfall until this evening. These scattered storms will fizzle out as they move into eastern Colorado.

Behind Sunday's cold front will come a pretty significant drop in temperatures. Highs will only warm into the 70s and 80s on the Plains on Monday, with mostly 60s in our mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 55. An upstick in moisture on Monday will bring us a better chance of rain compared to yesterday. Storms will be slow moving, and might not reach us until either late this afternoon or this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 59. After seeing highs in the upper 80s this past weekend, we'll see a break from the heat on this final Monday of June. On top of the cool down, we'll also see the potential for a few thunderstorms this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 79; Low: 57. Clear skies and sunshine this morning will give way to a chance for rain and thunderstorms towards the late afternoon hours. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible today, with a low-end risk of flooding.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 47. A nice and refreshing start to the week, with highs in the upper 80s and scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Our nice morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and the potential for rain and scattered thunderstorms towards the mid to late afternoon hours. Rain should taper off around sunset tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s/60s. After some pretty significant storms during the overnight hours, today's forecast looks a little less action-parked as the bulk of today's rainfall should stay closer to the I-25 corridor.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds and thunderstorms towards the afternoon and evening hours. Along with today's cool down, we could also see some big soakers capable of localized flooding on Monday.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s. A stormy Monday afternoon and evening awaits for the southeastern mountains. Due to the potential for slow moving storms and heavy rain, there will be a low-end risk of flooding today, especially for areas near any burn scars.

Extended outlook forecast:

Most of the moisture to help develop storms on Tuesday will retreat back to our west, with fewer storms in the Pikes Peak Region compared to today. We should see a break from the storms on Wednesday, with hit or miss storms as we close out the week, including around a 30% chance of rain on Independence Day.

Highs will rebound into the lower 80s on Tuesday, followed by middle to upper 80s for the rest of the week.

