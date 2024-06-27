More numerous rain showers Thursday, severe thunderstorms also possible

Today’s Forecast:

A few showers made their way across parts of Southern Colorado during the overnight hours, and a few more showers may still develop this morning. As we move into the afternoon hours, showers and thunderstorms will continue to blossom. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds will be the main storm threats today.

Daytime highs will be slightly cooler on Thursday, with a mix of 80s and 90s on the Plains. Highs in the mountains and mountain valleys will top out in the 70s and 80s today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 89; Low: 60. More abundant moisture will provide the juice necessary to bring us a more active day of weather, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Pikes Peak region during the afternoon and evening hours.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 63. Hot and muggy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Storms could be on the strong to severe side.

Canon City forecast: High: 92; Low: 64. A hot and muggy Thursday, with stormy skies this afternoon and the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 51. Skies will be fairly overcast most of our Thursday in Teller County, with periods of rain and thunderstorms. To top it off, today's storms will be capable of large hail and gusty winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. A muggy and very warm Thursday for Monument and the Tri-Lakes area, with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. We'll be watching the skies closely this afternoon and evening on the eastern Plains. Storm threats will remain elevated today, with large hail and gusty winds the main threats, but also a weak tornado or two can't be ruled out.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. With moisture on the rise, showers and thunderstorms will likely be more numerous today than the past few days. Frequent lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds and hail will all be possible.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. We're expecting Thursday to be pretty active in the mountains, where showers and storms will become more numerous this afternoon. To top it off, today's storms will also bring the potential for severe weather and flooding to some areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

Drier air will try to push into Southern Colorado on Friday, resulting in fewer showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Highs will be hotter than today, topping out in the lower 90s in Colorado Springs.

A potent cold front will move into the state on Saturday, resulting in around 10 degrees of cooling region-wide. Saturday will be stormier than Friday, with rain chances up around 60% in Colorado Springs. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday, with scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms Sunday will need to be watched more closely for large hail and damaging wind threats.

Drier air looks to return early next week, with only a few isolated showers in the mountains and Pikes Peak Region next Monday.

