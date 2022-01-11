More mid-winter warmth expected on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

An overall quiet weather pattern is expected for Southern Colorado through tomorrow morning. Mostly clear skies will lead to chilly overnight temperatures, with some sub-zero readings possible across the San Luis Valley.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 23; High: 58. In spite of a weak afternoon cold front on Tuesday, highs will continue to warm across the Pikes Peak Region. The main impacts locally may be some stronger afternoon wind gusts, but precipitation is not expected.

PUEBLO: Low: 16; High: 61. Cold morning lows will quickly warm through the afternoon hours thanks to dry air and bright skies.

CANON CITY: Low: 24; High: 59. Mild and breezy after a cold Tuesday morning. Highs will be unseasonably mild for mid-January, topping out near 60 degrees.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 17; High: 49. Mostly sunny and a touch warmer than today across Teller County, with daytime highs warming into the 40s and lower 50s.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 50s. Beautiful, but dry on Tuesday. An afternoon cool front will bring gusty conditions to the Palmer Divide, along with cooling temperatures behind the front.

PLAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s. Dry air will once again allow for a cold start to the day for the Plains. Sunshine will heat us up nicely through the afternoon as high temperatures look to peak just shy of 60 degrees.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s. Sunshine and light westerly breezes courtesy of a ridge of high pressure will keep our skies dry and our temperatures on the mild side of average on Tuesday. Enjoy!

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. More great weather is on tap for the mountains on Tuesday thanks to a near perfect combination of light winds and brilliant blue skies.

Extended Outlook:

Following Tuesday's cold front, Wednesday's highs will be just a little bit cooler. Following a briefly cooler day on Wednesday will come the warmest day of the week on Thursday, with many areas warming well into the 60s. A stronger cold front Friday will bring some light snow to the mountains, and some possible flurries to the Pikes Peak Region, along with cooler temperatures this weekend.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter