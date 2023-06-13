More heavy rain and flooding possible Tuesday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A mixed bag of weather this morning in Southern Colorado, with areas of fog in parts of Pueblo and El Paso counties, and mostly sunny skies for the rest of the region. The sunshine won't last long however as another active day of weather will return this afternoon.

KOAA weather Due to the potential for more heavy rain on Tuesday, a Flood Watch has been issued for El Paso County

Look for the rain to pick up in the mountains between 11 am and noon, reaching the I-25 corridor between noon and 2 pm. As storms move east, a few could reach severe status across the eastern Plains. The main threats in these areas will be large hail up to 2" in diameter, wind gusts to 60 mph, and the possibility of an isolated tornado or two. Storms should begin to dissipate by 5-7 pm around the I-25 corridor.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 65; Low: 47. Back on Weather Alert this afternoon, with a Flood Watch for El Paso County from noon until 9 pm. Due to Monday's heavy rainfall, any additional rain could aggravate an already precarious situation. Pay special attention to low lying, flood prone areas, as well as swollen creeks and streams. The worst of today's weather will be from noon until 6 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 49. Areas of dense fog this morning will give way to sunshine at first followed by showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Although the severe threat is relatively low today in Pueblo County, some stronger storms could bring heavy rainfall and small hail to our forecast.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 48. A quiet and sunny morning will give way to another round of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. With more rain in the forecast later today, we'll have to keep an eye out for already saturated areas, swollen creeks and streams, and the Arkansas River for possible flooding.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 55; Low: 37. Cool and unsettled, with showers and thunderstorms on the rise in Teller County even before the lunch hour. Areas of heavy rain triggered by strong thunderstorms may cause flooding in low lying areas this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Unseasonably cool temperatures today, along with more heavy rainfall this afternoon. Flooding will be possible in areas that saw a lot of rain on Monday, with a Flood Watch in effect for El Paso County from noon until 9 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 50s. A Marginal Risk of severe weather will be possible later this afternoon across the far southeastern Plains. Rain will linger in some areas until midnight. Main storm threats will be large hail up to 2" in diameter, heavy rainfall, even an isolated twister.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. A mellow morning will give way to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The most active part of the day will be from 1-6 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s. For the mountains, we're looking at a cold and unsettled June day. Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall will be possible at times for the lower mountain areas, with several inches of snow across the higher peaks.

Extended outlook forecast:

Storm chances will lower Wednesday to Thursday across Southern Colorado, mostly in the 20-40% range for the Plains. After a modest mid-week warm up, a cold front Friday will drop highs around 5-10 degrees and bring back the potential for more widespread showers and thunderstorms to close out the week.

Lingering moisture Saturday could pop a few scattered thunderstorms before at long last, a drier weather pattern looks to develop. By Father's Day, we'll see sunshine and highs in the 80s and 90s.

