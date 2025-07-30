More heavy rain and flash flood potential on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly cloudy region-wide overnight and remaining quite humid. Showers and thunderstorms will slowly dissipate between about 10 pm and midnight. Light showers are possible overnight in the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 83;

It will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms expected. Storms will be heavy rain producers and may cause flash flooding

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 88;

It will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with another round of heavy rain expected in the afternoon and evening. Flash flood warnings will be possible.

Canon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 85;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain is possible within storms that develop.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 73;

Partly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms possible, which could produce heavy rainfall.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 79;

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with afternoon rain and thunderstorms expected. Flash flooding is possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s;

It will be mostly cloudy and humid on Wednesday. Another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms is expected from the late afternoon into the night. Flash flooding is possible!

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/57; High: 83/84;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with afternoon rain and thunderstorms possible. Storms may produce heavy rain leading to flash flooding.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with scattered afternoon rain and thunderstorms likely. The risk of flash flooding is higher the closer to I-25 you are.

Extended outlook forecast:

Remember, if you encounter a flooded road, turn around and find another route. It will be best to avoid creeks where water could be running high and fast.

Another round of thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday, perhaps a bit more hit or miss compared to Wednesday. Regardless, any additional heavy rain could lead to more flash flooding.

Isolated thunderstorms are still in the forecast on Friday and Saturday, with a drying trend through the weekend.



