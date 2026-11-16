More fog Monday morning with seasonal highs in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Fog will start to roll in and continue throughout the evening hours. Lows will drop to be in the low to mid 30s for most too. Low visibility will continue overnight as well as into the morning hours of Monday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 55;

Fog is expected to continue into Monday morning with low visibility. The fog will burn off by the later morning hours and into the afternoon. Some clouds with seasonal highs are expected into Monday afternoon too.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 52;

Low visibility is expected with fog on Monday morning. After the fog burns off, you can expect a seasonal day with highs in the upper 50s with some clouds in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 57;

Another morning of fog is expected for Fremont county with a nicer afternoon ahead. Highs will be seasonal with clouds still sticking around.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 54;

Waking up and heading out the door on Monday will bring in fog and low visibility. After the fog burns off, a calm afternoon is ahead with some clouds sticking around. Highs in Woodland Park will seasonal or above to start the week too.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday morning will likely bring in some fog again with highs rebounding to be a few degrees above average by the middle of the week. The high-country will see a snow and rain system Tuesday night into Wednesday. Then, Thursday will likely be dry ahead of another higher elevation system with rain, snow and wind towards the end of the week and maybe into the weekend. More details on that system to come...

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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