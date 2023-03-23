More fire danger Thursday, but less windy overall

Today’s Forecast:

Some areas will still meet RED FLAG WARNING criteria today along I-15 between Pueblo and Trinidad and the adjacent eastern plains. Winds will be gusting 20-35 mph across the region today, and humidity will be low, less than 15% in the red flag zone. Please do not cause any sparks outside today!

Colorado Springs: High: 54; Low: 28. Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo: High: 60; Low: 33. RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 7 pm. Mostly sunny with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City: High: 58; Low: 30. Partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park: High: 41; Low: 19. Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon snow shower with little to no accumulation. SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes: High: 47; Low: 25. Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. RED FLAG WARNING for Otero and eastern Las Animas counties from noon to 7 pm. Partly cloudy with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting 25-35 mph. There is a chance of an isolated afternoon shower as well.

Walsenburg and Trinidad: High: 55/58; Low: 28/28. RED FLAG WARNING from noon to 7 pm. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountain valleys: High: 40s; Low: teens/20s. Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon snow shower with little to no accumulation. SSW wind at 10 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures fall a bit again on Friday to the 40s and 50s and will be below average. A stray shower is possible across the region on Friday in the afternoon and evening. The stray rain/snow showers continue over the weekend with slightly below average.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

