More fire danger on Friday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be partly cloudy with winds decreasing overnight. Friday brings more heat and fire danger.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 69; Partly cloudy with WNW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 75; Partly cloudy with W wind 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 73; Partly cloudy with W wind 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 60; Mostly sunny with W wind 20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 64; Partly cloudy with WNW wind 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70; Mostly sunny with W wind 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/36; High: 67/71; Mostly sunny with WNW wind 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s; Partly cloudy for mountain valleys with W wind 10-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Unfortunately, the windy and dry weather pattern remains in place into the weekend and through at least the middle of next week. Prepare for more Red Flag Warnings in southern Colorado through this time frame.

