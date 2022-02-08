More comfortable winter warmth for us on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Strengthening westerlies will help to increase winds across the foothills and mountains tonight, and bring a few clouds to parts of Southern Colorado. The downslope flow will also allow for a less chilly night for the Plains, with lows ranging from the upper 10s to upper 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 50. A mild day with similar highs for our Tuesday, although it will be gusty at times through the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 19; High: 55. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild on Tuesday, with highs expected to top out in the middle 50s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 54. A brisk and mild mix of sun and clouds for our Tuesday, with highs slightly above average for this time of the year.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 43. Overall, our forecast on Tuesday will be pretty similar to what we saw today, with the exception of the wind. Afternoon wind gusts to 35 mph will be possible throughout Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s. Other than the wind, there's not much to complain about on Tuesday for northern El Paso County. As for the wind, afternoon wind gusts to 30 mph will be possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s. Mild, but windy weather for the Plains on Tuesday, with afternoon wind gusts from the north up to 35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s. Chilly morning lows will give way to a breezy, but mild afternoon as highs warm to just above average for this time of the year.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s/40s. Although it will be a bit breezy, we'll hang onto those dry skies for one more day before a chance for light snow moves in on Wednesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

A secondary cold front will bring the potential for a passing snow shower late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but impacts look very minor for most. Friday will be the warm before the storm as a slightly stronger cold front is expected to drop into the region as we enter the weekend. Right now, we're looking at a quick window of snowfall from late Friday night into early Saturday morning, and although it's too soon to talk snow totals, we are looking at a decent chance for light accumulations throughout Southern Colorado.

