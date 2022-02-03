More bitter cold temperatures tonight in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect from 8 PM Thursday until 9 AM FRIDAY for El Paso, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca counties. Wind chill values will fall as low as 25 degrees below zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: -1; High: 36. WIND CHILL ADVISORY TONIGHT. Bright and cold on Friday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: -4; High: 37. Sunny and cold on Friday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 4; High: 36. Staying chill on Friday with full sunshine.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 1; High: 31. A cold, yet bright Friday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0; High: 36. WIND CHILL ADVISORY TONIGHT. Bright and cold on Friday.

Plains forecast: Low: -3 to -8; High: mid-30s. WIND CHILL ADVISORY TONIGHT. Sunny and chilly on Friday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: Walsenburg 5, Trinidad -1. High: 35 (both cities). A sunny yet chilly day Friday.

Mountains forecast: Low: negative single digits to negative teens; High: upper 20s/low 30s. Sunny, yet staying very cold on Friday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures return to seasonable 40s on Saturday. A weak cold front drops highs to the 30s to low 40s on Sunday. Temperatures return to seasonable 40s next week with dry weather expected.

