More beautiful weather Sunday before cold front on Monday

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be another mild day in southern Colorado with temperatures at least 10 degrees above average. There will be high clouds and breezy westerly winds today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 58; Low: 27. High clouds with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 63; Low: 25. High clouds with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 30. Mostly sunny with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 19. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. High clouds with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. High clouds with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. High clouds with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Snow showers will be possible overnight, leading to a couple of inches of accumulation by Monday.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front will move into southern Colorado on Monday afternoon which will cool down temperatures to seasonable levels. There is also a chance of light snow showers Monday evening for the I-25 corridor, with less than an inch of accumulation.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.