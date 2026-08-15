Monsoon thunderstorms continue over the weekend in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty thunderstorms linger tonight in the plains, ending between midnight and 3 a.m. Overnight will be humid and partly cloudy across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 82;

It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Hazards include heavy rainfall, hail, and strong wind gusts.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 87;

It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cañon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 87;

It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 75;

It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 78;

It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Hazards may include heavy rain, hail, and strong wind gusts.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with warm, but not too hot temperatures. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening, some of which may be severe with large hail, damaging wind, and flooding rain.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/58; High: 84/89;

It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be mild and partly cloudy on Saturday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the early afternoon to the evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be similar to Saturday's forecast, just a couple of degrees cooler. Thunderstorms will be possible region-wide in the afternoon to evening. Some storms may produce heavy rain and strong wind.

On Monday, isolated thunderstorms are still possible, but we begin to dry out. For the most part, next week looks dry with temperatures returning near average or a few degrees above average. However, a cold front will increase thunderstorm chances on Wednesday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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