Monsoon thunderstorms becoming more active late this week

Tonight's Forecast:

After what has been a much quieter afternoon for Southern Colorado, a few scattered showers will remain possible tonight, with storms potentially favoring the Plains. Better dynamics could lead to an isolated severe storm close to the Kansas border. As storms fade away by midnight, we'll be left with a warm and humid night. Overnight temperatures in the lower elevations will only cool down to the 60s, with a few spots hovering near 70 degrees.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 63; High: 86; A cold front Wednesday morning will bring 5-10 degrees of relief to our forecast, and provide a better set up for more hit or miss afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 66; High: 94; After a couple of afternoons in the triple digits, highs will drop back down to the mid 90s on Wednesday. The cool down will come courtesy of a cold front that will allow for scattered showers to develop by late afternoon and early evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 68; High: 92; A mostly sunny morning will give way to stormy afternoon as showers and thunderstorms will begin to build into the forecast anytime after 2-3 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 54; High: 76; We'll see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday after a few quieter days. Storms that pulse up will have the potential to put down heavy rainfall, small hail, gusty winds and plenty of lightning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s/80s; Behind the passage of an early morning cold front will come some heat relief on Wednesday, along with a better chance of a passing afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s; Mostly sunny and slightly cooler on Wednesday, with the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms reaching the Plains by tomorrow evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s; A mellow start to our Wednesday is likely to turn stormy by the afternoon as scattered thunderstorms roll across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; Another typical day of summer-time thunderstorms for the mountains, with storm initiation expected to occur between 12-2 pm. Storms should wind down over the high country by sunset as they push east into the Plains.

Extended outlook forecast:

The summer monsoon will keep weather over the mountains active through the rest of the week. Moisture over the Plains will be a little more limited, but with enough sticking around, isolated daily showers and thunderstorms will remain in our forecast from Thursday to Friday. After Wednesday's cool down, highs will climb a few degrees each afternoon late this week.

By the weekend, high pressure will push east, and open the door for a much healthier push of the monsoon. Rain chances will ramp up some on Saturday before our weather turns cooler and wetter by Sunday afternoon.

____

