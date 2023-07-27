Monsoon thunderstorms and summer heat on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty showers and thunderstorms continue through this evening in the plains. Most storms will be non-severe, but isolated severe thunderstorms will have wind gust potential of 60-70 mph and quarter-size hail.

Temperatures will be seasonable overnight. Then on Thursday, expect high temperatures about 5-10 degrees above average. Most widespread thunderstorms are expected on Thursday afternoon from the mountains moving into the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 92;

Showers and thunderstorms possible between noon and 7 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 99;

Hot on Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms between noon and 6 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 66; High: 96;

Hot on Thursday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 6 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 54; High: 83;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms possible between noon and 6 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 59; High: 88;

Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible between noon and 7 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s;

Hot on Thursday in the mid-90s to low 100s with a chance of thunderstorms between 1 pm and 9 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 61/62; High: 94/94;

Partly cloudy tomorrow with thunderstorms possible between noon and 7 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s;

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible between 11 am and 6 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will remain seasonable or above average heading into the weekend and next week. Daily afternoon thunderstorms remain in the forecast through next week.

