Monsoon showers in the mountains, hot and dry for the Plains

After a nice day yesterday, we'll be hot again today as highs look to rebound by around 5-10 degrees. This will push us back to above average territory, but only by a couple of degrees. The monsoon will become more active later today, with scattered thunderstorms in the mountains and the possibility of a weak passing shower or two along the I-25 corridor.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 59. After yesterday's high of 80 degrees, we'll warm back into the upper 80s this afternoon in Colorado Springs. Showers that push east today from the mountains will encounter dry air at the surface, with only about a 20% chance locally of a quick passing shower.

Pueblo forecast: High: 96; Low: 62. With only around a 10% chance of a passing shower in our forecast today, we're likely to stay dry, but can expect hotter temperatures this afternoon along with increasing clouds.

Canon City forecast: High: 92; Low: 61. After cooling briefly back down to the 80s on Wednesday, the 90s are back this afternoon for Canon City. Scattered showers will become more common late this week in the mountains, with only about a 20% chance of a shower in our forecast today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 49. Warmer today, and as the North American Monsoon pushes back towards Colorado this afternoon, we're likely to see at least a few scattered thunderstorms across Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. A warmer day, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and the potential for a quick passing afternoon or evening rain shower over northern El Paso County today.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot today, with rain not likely for the Plains as super dry air will cause any showers to dissipate quickly this afternoon as they move east out of the mountains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Drier air at the surface will prevent heavy rain from reaching the southern I-25 corridor this afternoon, with heat the big story as highs return to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Today will serve as a transition to a much more active monsoon pattern, with the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon across the mountains.

Friday's forecast will be even wetter for the mountains than today, as well as for areas west of I-25. For Pueblo and the Springs, Friday afternoon will feature the potential for at least a few spotty thunderstorms as highs remain just above average.

Storms will become more widespread into the weekend and early next week, with Monday still looking like the wettest and coolest day for Southern Colorado. Lingering moisture Tuesday may lead to a few additional thunderstorms before we dry out and heat up towards the middle of next week.

