Monsoon pattern brings thunderstorms to southern Colorado on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front arrives tonight, which will allow for some nighttime showers and isolated thunderstorms along and north of HWY 50. These showers will likely end by midnight to 1 am.

Thursday Flash Flood Threat:

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the Aspen Acres Fire zone from noon until 9 pm on Thursday. Heavy rain is possible in the burned area, which may lead to ash and debris flow. Heed all flash flood warnings!!

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 85;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be near average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 91;

Temperatures will be near average on Thursday. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Cañon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 87;

It will be partly cloudy and warm with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 76;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 78;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Thursday with cooler temperatures. Thunderstorms, some of which may be strong to severe, are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/61; High: 86/91;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and early evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday also brings scattered thunderstorms with an elevated risk of flash flooding. This trend continues through the weekend with cooler temperatures and afternoon thunderstorms.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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