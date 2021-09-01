Monsoon moisture surges into the state on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

After a record breaking day of heat, temperatures will be slow to cool down this evening. In addition to the late-summer warmth, an Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until 10 pm for the Pikes Peak Region due to enhanced levels of ozone and wildfire smoke.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 61; High: 87. A modest cool down is expected on Wednesday as clouds thicken up out ahead of an increasing chance for rain during the evening and late night hours. Rain is likely to move into the Pikes Peak Region starting between 6-10 pm.

PUEBLO: Low: 60; High: 93. After near triple digit heat on Tuesday, highs will be much closer to average on Wednesday. Along with the cool down comes the potential for rain and thunderstorms during the evening and late night hours.

CANON CITY: Low: 64; High: 86. With increasing clouds and moisture returning to Fremont County on Wednesday, we'll see a cooler day and better chances for rain and thunderstorms by the late afternoon and evening hours.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 55; High: 75. The potential for rain is expected to increase during the afternoon hours, with the potential for heavier rain and thunderstorms by Wednesday night.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s/80s. Dry and cooler on Wednesday, with an increasing potential for showers and thunderstorms during the evening and late night hours.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 90s. Hot and dry again on Wednesday, with little relief expected across the eastern Plains. Rain chances will hold off here until late at night, and could last until very early Thursday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 60s; High: 80s. Dry and slightly cooler on Wednesday before storms move in from the west during the evening hours.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 50s/60s. Cooler and unsettled on Wednesday. Flash Flood Watches cover areas along and west of the Continental Divide for now, but that could change as newer model data comes in. Locally, the biggest threat for flooding on Wednesday appears to be near the Chalk Cliffs and the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Extended Outlook:

The best potential for heavy rain will come into the forecast on Wednesday night, but flooding concerns outside of the mountains appears to be fairly low. The moisture plume will push east of the state by Thursday morning, leaving us cooler and with the chance for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Less moisture is expected as we head towards the weekend, with scattered thunderstorms still possible Friday and only an isolated chance of storms on Saturday.

