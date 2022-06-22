Monsoon moisture increases over the mountains on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

The rain that's falling over the eastern Plains this evening will break up some during the overnight hours, leaving mostly cloudy skies over Southern Colorado. Temperatures for the first night of summer will be comfortable, cooling down to the 40s and 50s in most areas.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 76; A few breaks in the cloud cover on Wednesday should bring a modest warming trend to the forecast as highs return to the middle 70s. Ample moisture over the mountains could produce an isolated shower or thunderstorm by the afternoon for the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 80; Warming returns to the region on Wednesday as highs look to rebound back into the lower 80s. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 78; Mostly cloudy and slightly warmer on Wednesday, with a few passing thunderstorms possible by the afternoon hours.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 72; Moisture will really start to increase over the western part of the state on Wednesday as the monsoon becomes much more active. This uptick in moisture could be enough to also bring an afternoon shower or thunderstorm to parts of Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s; Cool morning lows followed by mild afternoon highs will make for a gorgeous day on Wednesday over the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s; A mostly cloudy and warmer day can be expected on Wednesday across the Plains, with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms in the forecast.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s; Outside of the mountains, areas along the southern I-25 corridor may have the best chance on Wednesday of seeing rain and thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times, but will likely be hit/miss in nature.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 50s/60s; With the monsoon moisture increasing over western Colorado on Wednesday, the mountains will be primed to see periods of rain and thunderstorms most of the day. Recent burn scars will need to be watched closely for the potential for flash flooding. This includes the Junkins, Hayden Pass and Spring burn scars.

Extended outlook forecast:

The potential for isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible along the I-25 corridor from Thursday to Friday before moisture builds across the region this weekend. The arrival of the summer monsoon will coincide with a cold front that will bring Southern Colorado the potential for a wet and chilly weekend. For now, timing has shifted slightly to show most of the heavier rain from Saturday night into Sunday, but that is likely to change this far out, so stay tuned.

As for temperatures, highs will be coolest on Sunday, only warming into the 60s and 70s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.