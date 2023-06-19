Monday's heat the hottest of the year so far for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Monday will be a rare hot and sunny day for Southern Colorado, with 80s and 90s for our daytime highs today on the Plains. Mountains and mountain valley areas will warm into the 70s and lower 80s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 56. After only our fifth 80 degree day of the year on Sunday, we'll see the hottest day of the year today as we look to flirt with 90 degrees in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 57. After one of the warmest days of the year on Sunday, highs today will be toasty, topping out in the middle 90s.

Canon City forecast: High: 91; Low: 59. Even though we're still two days away from the Summer Solstice, today's heat will help to take us there in Canon City as we climb into the 90s for the first time this year.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 79; Low: 49. There's no denying that it's been a very cool June so far, but that changes early this week. Monday's forecast will be warm and sunny, with our high today up near 80 degrees.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. A sunny and very warm start to the week up across northern El Paso County, with dry skies expected to continue in our forecast through at least the middle of the week.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. A sunny, breezy and hot start to the week for the Plains of Southern Colorado. Dry, downslope winds out of the southwest will gust to around 20-30 mph in some areas this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Sunday's warm-up will continue today as dry, downslope winds bring a big boost to our daytime highs. It will also be breezy this afternoon, with peak gusts up near 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. A warm and breezy start to the week for the mountains, with peak afternoon wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range.

Extended outlook forecast:

For Southern Colorado, our current stretch of dry weather will extend until at least Wednesday afternoon, with highs at or above average early this week. A cold front Wednesday evening will bring the potential for late night and overnight rain showers and thunderstorms to our region. Behind the front, a modest cooling trend will take place on Thursday, along with the potential for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Drier air looks to return by Friday, with dry skies expected for the upcoming weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.