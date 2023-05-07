Monday will be warm with continued fire danger

Tonight's Forecast:

Current Red Flag Warnings expire at 8 pm. Then tonight becomes calm and cool. Temperatures overnight will be slightly above average. Cloud cover will decrease a bit overnight.

Monday's Forecast:

More fire danger concerns with Red Flag Warnings in effect from 11 am to 7 pm for the regions in red below.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 74; Partly cloudy with S wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 46; High: 80; Mostly sunny with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 46; High: 76; Partly cloudy on Monday with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 65; Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. SSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 70; Partly cloudy with S wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s; Partly cloudy with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/43; High: 77/79; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 7 pm. Partly cloudy with SSW wind at 15 mph gusting 20 to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 7 pm for the San Luis Valley, Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, and Wet Mountain Valley. Partly cloudy with SSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting 25-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday once again brings fire danger, more centralized to the San Luis Valley. Temperatures will remain warm and above average in southern Colorado on Tuesday. Conditions become a bit more active next week. There is a slight chance of some afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday ahead of the next storm system moving in on Wednesday. It will be windy on Wednesday which will crank up fire danger again, but in juxtaposition, there will be a decent chance of afternoon thunderstorms as well. Thursday may bring some lingering showers and temperatures will cool a bit back to seasonable levels. Friday for now appears to be dry before another round of cooler air and showers move in by next weekend. There is a fair amount of uncertainty with the late-week forecast, so stay up to date with First Alert 5.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.