Monday will be warm and breezy, daily shower chances in the week ahead

Tonight's Forecast:

Weak energy moving off the mountains leads to an increase in cloud cover during the dinnertime period along the southern Front Range. Showers will mostly stay confined to the foothills, Monument Hill, and parts of Teller County. Low humidity values mean virga will be the main thing of note on the plains. Clouds should clear late this evening with a temps falling to freezing on most of I-25. This should be the last freeze for at least several weeks for many parts of the area. In a few spots, it's likely to be the last freeze of the season.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 70;

Mostly cloudy through around 8 PM, then clearing. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph (barely notable) until midnight. Nice and warm tomorrow! You can plant some hardier plants tomorrow if you want - the next freeze (if any) is unlikely until at least early May.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 32; High: 76;

Clouds early, clear skies after dinner. West winds at 5-15 mph, higher in the west part of town. Sunny tomorrow!

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 72;

Mostly cloudy, becoming mostly clear. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 50s;

Decreasing clouds becoming clear. West winds at 10-15 mph, becoming light overnight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Patchy clouds, a shower or sprinkle through 8:00PM. West winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s/80s;

Mostly clear with lows near freezing. West winds at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/33; High: 67/72;

Mostly clear. West winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s;

Mostly clear. West winds at 5-10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be warm, comfortable, and breezy - mainly in the afternoon and within and just east of the mountains. Gusts of 25-30 mph are likely, but they shouldn't last long. Clouds increase in the mid-afternoon, with spotty showers likely mainly over the Palmer Divide and the mountains later in the day.

A cold front will lead to a modest cooldown Tuesday. The front also begins to turn flow upslope which leads to patchy PM shower chances, mainly in the mountains - but a spot shower in the Pikes Peak Region is possible.

Good moisture and storm potential exists from Wednesday-Saturday across most of southern Colorado, mainly during the afternoons. Gulf moisture will funnel north, with weak embedded waves and upslope flow blending together to provide classic April Colorado showers. The best chance for a few strong rumblers will be on Thursday following another cold front. I do expect at least a couple severe thunderstorms - but how much potential exists will strongly depend on multiple ingredients aligning at the same time. Showers and storms continue Friday, which has the best potential for AM activity due to plentiful moisture - though severe potential looks lower. A remnant weak PM shower is possible Saturday afternoon.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

