Monday will be the coolest day of the week, with toasty temperatures by Father's Day

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front stalled along the mountains will clear out of the region overnight, leading to partly to mostly cloudy conditions and a chance of a few sprinkles early Monday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 75;

Partly cloudy on Monday with a low chance of an afternoon shower or weak thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be a nice and dry day with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 81;

Partly cloudy on Monday with a sprinkle possible in the morning and a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Wind will be from the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 52; High: 77;

Partly cloudy on Monday with spotty afternoon thunderstorms possible. Wind will be from the E at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 67;

Partly cloudy on Monday and a bit cooler. There is a chance of an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 48; High: 71;

Partly cloudy on Monday with mild temperatures and light wind from the SE. There is a low chance of an afternoon shower.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s/80s;

Mostly sunny with variable light wind, generally out of the east. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. It is expected to be a dry day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50/52; High: 73/76;

It will be partly cloudy on Monday with some morning sprinkles possible. There is also a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s-70s;

Partly cloudy on Monday with widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be a mostly dry day with a warm-up to the 70s and 80s. Temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s or even the low 90s for the rest of the week. Thunderstorm chances return Wednesday through Friday, with the best potential for storms on Thursday. Father's Day weekend is trending dry and warm.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.