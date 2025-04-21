Monday will be dry and breezy with highs warming as much as 5-10 degrees

Today’s Forecast:

Clear skies and cool temperatures this morning will give way to a nice amount of warming this afternoon as highs climb by as much as 5-10 degrees from Sunday. Temperatures will peak in the 70s and lower 80s on the Plains, with 60s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Ahead of a cold front that will move into Southern Colorado this evening will be a breezy to gusty day, with westerly wind gusts to 30 mph in some areas. Due to the rain and snow that we saw last weekend, widespread fire danger threats will remain low in Southern Colorado, with a Red Flag Warning today on the northeastern Plains and Western Slope.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 38. After a mixed bag of weather this past weekend, we'll see a return to above average highs today and breezy conditions this afternoon, with gusts around 20-25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 37. Warmer, with sunshine early giving way to a few fair weather clouds this afternoon. Westerly breezes will increase compared to yesterday, with gusts to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 74; Low: 39. In eastern Fremont County, we'll see a dry start to the week, with partly cloudy skies and warmer than average highs this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 62; Low: 31. Mild and breezy on Monday, with bright sunshine early giving way to increasing clouds this afternoon .

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. After snow Saturday morning and sunshine on Sunday, today's forecast will be bright and warmer, with increasing wind and clouds into the afternoon hours.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s/40. Warming highs on Monday will be driven by a breezier day. While fire danger on the southeastern Plains will be tempered by recent precipitation, Red Flag Warnings have been issued today for northeastern Colorado.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Monday's forecast will be bright, warm and breezy, with westerly wind gusts during the day up around 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Mild and breezy this afternoon, with mountain temperatures on Monday topping out in the 40s and 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday's forecast will be slightly cooler than today, with our high in the Springs warming into the upper 60s. Wednesday's highs will return to the lower 70s, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. A few storms on the eastern Plains could turn severe Wednesday afternoon, with 1" hail and 60 mph wind gusts the main threats.

An influx of moisture late this week will bring a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms to the Pikes Peak Region. Thursday and Friday could be quite stormy during the afternoon and evening hours, with less numerous storms by the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.