Monday remains chilly, but warmer weather is on the way

Today’s Forecast:

A clear and cold morning will give way to another chilly day across Southern Colorado as cold air from our Black Friday storm lingers across the state. Highs will only warm into the 40s on the Plains, with 30s in the our mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 41; Low: 17. While not as cold as this past weekend, today's highs will only just barely crack the 40 degree mark, putting us around 8 degrees below average for this time of the year.

Pueblo forecast: High: 45; Low: 12. Bundle up this morning, and keep some of those layers handy this afternoon as our daytime high in Pueblo will only climb into the mid 40s on Monday.

Canon City forecast: High: 45; Low: 21. Cold air will linger on Monday, with highs today in the middle 40s and lows tonight dropping down to the lower 20s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 37; Low: 14. Not as cold as this past weekend, but still a big chill for Teller County early this week, with our high on Monday just barely above freezing.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s. Below average highs will continue today, a trend that we've seen since Thanksgiving Day last Thursday. Highs will be warmer tomorrow after another cold night in the teens.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s/20s. Chilly weather will remain the big story today on the Plains of southeastern Colorado. After highs in the 40s, lows Monday night will drop back down to the 10s and 20s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. A cold start to the week will give way to some warmer weather around the middle of the week, with highs more than 15 degrees warmer by Tuesday.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s. Cold and sunny in the mountains on Monday, with light winds during the day and clear skies continuing into our Monday night and Tuesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

A ridge of high pressure building into the state this week will help to kick out the cold and bring some warmer weather to Southern Colorado by the middle of the week. Highs on both Tuesday and Wednesday will warm into the 50s on the Plains, with overnight lows in the 20s.

Our next disturbance will usher in a return to colder temperatures for all areas late this week and snow for the mountains. A cold front on Thursday could bring a few flurries to our forecast on the I-25 corridor, but for now, the bulk of the wintry weather looks to stay over the high country late this week. As for temperatures, highs late this week will only warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

