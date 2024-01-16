Monday night will bring the coldest temperatures of this current arctic blast

Tonight's Forecast:

A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect until 11 am Tuesday for eastern Colorado. Wind chill temperatures may drop as low as -30°. Bundle up if you must be outside, as frostbite can occur in 30 minutes under these conditions.

It will be the coldest air temperatures forecast for this arctic blast over the past couple of days. Overnight lows will be in the negative single digits and negative teens.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: -11; High: 27;

Sunny despite the cold temperatures on Tuesday. Wind will be from the S at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: -9; High: 26;

Cold and mostly sunny on Tuesday. Wind will be from the ENE at 5 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: -2; High: 33;

Frigid in the morning then thawing out a bit under sunshine Tuesday. Wind will be from the W at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: -9; High: 34;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with a frigid morning followed by a warmer day. Winds will be strong from the W at 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: -12; High: 29;

Frigid in the morning to the negative teens then rise to upper 20s with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be from the WSW at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: negative single digits/negative teens; High: 20s;

Sunny on Tuesday with the arctic air sticking around. Winds will be less than 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: -7/-7; High: 36/38;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with a frigid morning followed by thawing temperatures during the day.

Mountains forecast: Low: negative single digits/single digits; High: 30s;

A cold morning, followed by an afternoon in the low 30s. Winds will be strong from the W from 15-25 mph gusting 30-35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will feel like the middle of summer in comparison to the past few days. High temperatures will rise to the 40s and 50s! That warmer air lingers on Thursday. A weak cold front takes temperatures back to the 30s on Friday. Then we will see another nice warm-up for the weekend back to the 40s and 50s.

