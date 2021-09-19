Monday morning cold front will bring big changes to our forecast

Tonight's Forecast:

High fire danger will remain a concern until 8 pm for parts of Southern Colorado, with a Red Flag Warning in effect for the I-25 corridor, Fremont County and parts of the Plains.

KOAA weather Red Flag Warning in effect for parts of Southern Colorado until 8 pm

Elsewhere, an approaching cold front will spread moisture into northern and central parts of the state. These areas are likely to see rain and snow showers throughout the night and into Monday morning. Rain or snow is not likely to impact our forecast, except for areas around the Sawatch Range.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 51; High: 69. Breezy and cooler on Monday, with dry skies early in the day. A few rain showers will be possible across the Pikes Peak Region beginning in the late afternoon. Moisture will stick around through early Tuesday morning, but not much rainfall is expected.

PUEBLO: Low: 54; High: 75. Much cooler on Monday, with increasing clouds expected throughout the afternoon hours. Other than a very slight chance of a passing rain shower Monday night or early Tuesday morning, our forecast looks dry.

CANON CITY: Low: 55; High: 75. A much cooler pattern is expected during the first part of the work week thanks to the passage of a Monday morning cold front. Moisture will be in short supply behind the front, and therefore rain is not likely.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 44; High: 63. Monday's forecast will offer us a crisp, early preview of fall as highs only warm into the lower 60s. Some moisture is expected over Teller County, with isolated rain (or mixed precip) possible from Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 60s. A breezy and cool start to the week will be followed up with the potential for some light rain showers starting Monday afternoon, and continuing into very early Tuesday morning.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 70s. An early morning cold front will bring strong northerly wind gusts to the Plains and much cooler temperatures for daytime highs. Increasing clouds Monday night may lead to a few widely scattered rain showers.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s. We're in store for a much cooler start to the week, with strong breezes and a few isolated rain showers also possible by late Monday evening.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s. We'll see chilly mountain air and the potential for a few snow showers Monday and Monday evening around Pikes Peak and some of our state's central mountains. Strong breezes will also continue in the higher elevations for the next 12-24 hours.

Extended Outlook:

As the storm pulls away from Southern Colorado Monday evening, colder and denser air will push into the state. The first Freeze Watch of the season has been issued for the San Luis Valley for Monday night and Tuesday morning. Lows here could get as cold as the upper 20s. For the rest of us, 30s and 40s will be common by Tuesday morning, with a mild and fall-like afternoon to follow. High pressure returns to the Rockies by Wednesday, with above average highs and dry skies in the extended forecast.

