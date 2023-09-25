Monday morning chill to give way to a warm afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

After a chilly Monday morning, high pressure will insert its influence on our state this afternoon, with highs expected to warm by around 5 degrees from yesterday. Afternoon highs will top out in the 60s and 70s in the mountains and mountain valleys, with 70s and 80s for the I-25 corridor and Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 50. Cool this morning, but turning warm this afternoon as daytime highs in the Pikes Peak Region are expected to climb to near 80 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 50. Sunny and warmer this afternoon, with daytime highs expected to soar into the middle 80s on Monday.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 51. Crisp and cool this morning, but turning warm this afternoon as daytime highs in the Canon City area will return to the 80s today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 41. We'll see a picture perfect, late September day in Teller County on Monday, with a chilly morning giving way to a mild and sunny afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. A near perfect start to the week for northern El Paso County, with sunshine, light breezes and 70s for daytime highs.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Warm and sunny on Monday for the eastern Plains of Colorado, with daytime highs expected to climb into the 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80S; Low: 40s/50s. After a chilly start, we'll see a bright and beautiful afternoon, with highs along the southern I-25 corridor expected to warm into the 70s and 80s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A stunning start to the week for the mountains of Southern Colorado, with light winds and mild highs on Monday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Beyond today, most of the week will be quiet and mellow, with sunshine and above average highs. High pressure will break down towards the end of the week, allowing for the wind to pick up and the potential for a few spotty showers this weekend. The wind will need to be watched closely for possible Red Flag Warning conditions beginning Friday.

