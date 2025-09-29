Monday brings the chance of rain showers and late September warmth

Tonight's Forecast:

A few sprinkles are possible in the mountains and along I-25 this evening in southern Colorado. Overnight will be partly cloudy with near-average temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 49; High: 76;

Monday will be partly cloudy with the chance of a brief afternoon rain shower or thunderstorm. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph. Temperatures will be slightly above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 81;

Monday will be partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Wind will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 54; High: 78;

It will be partly cloudy on Monday with SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph. There is a low chance of an afternoon rain shower.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 65;

Monday will be partly cloudy with an afternoon rain shower possible. Wind will be out of the variable at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 47; High: 71;

It will be partly cloudy on Monday with the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be partly cloudy in the plains on Monday with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. A few widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 51/49; High: 74/78;

Monday will be partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon rain shower.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy on Monday with a cool, crisp morning and a mild afternoon. Spotty rain showers are possible in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

The rest of the week is looking sunny, dry, and warm with above-average temperatures in the 60s to 80s. The end of the week, Thursday through Sunday, will be breezy, with gusts of 20-30 mph.

