Monarch Ski Report: More fresh powder this weekend

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountainand does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Another powder weekend is ahead for southern Colorado. Base depths are already in great shape with tons of snow last weekend - most resorts picking up well over a foot - check it out:

KOAA Colorado Ski Resort Base Depths on 3/7/24

As for this weekend, expect snow on Friday in the central mountains and Front Range with breezy conditions. A few snow showers linger Saturday in the San Juans with clearing skies for the rest of the state. On Sunday, skies will be partly cloudy with a flurry in the central mountains. Saturday is the pick in the north, Sunday in the South.

Temperatures this weekend will generally warm from Friday to Sunday. In the 20s and 30s on Friday, warming to the 40s at most resorts for Sunday's highs.

Remember that Spring break is starting across the country - big crowds will be on the slopes this weekend. Also expect difficult travel Friday into Saturday due to the new snowfall.

