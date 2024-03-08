Watch Now
Monarch Ski Report: More fresh powder this weekend

KOAA
Colorado Ski Resort Base Depths on 3/7/24
Posted at 5:48 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 19:48:03-05

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountainand does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Another powder weekend is ahead for southern Colorado. Base depths are already in great shape with tons of snow last weekend - most resorts picking up well over a foot - check it out:

As for this weekend, expect snow on Friday in the central mountains and Front Range with breezy conditions. A few snow showers linger Saturday in the San Juans with clearing skies for the rest of the state. On Sunday, skies will be partly cloudy with a flurry in the central mountains. Saturday is the pick in the north, Sunday in the South.

Snow showers leave by Saturday
Monarch has already seen a good amount of snow from this storm, with another up to 4 inches on the way

Temperatures this weekend will generally warm from Friday to Sunday. In the 20s and 30s on Friday, warming to the 40s at most resorts for Sunday's highs.

Monarch and Wolf Creek will both be cold, with plenty of new snow
At Epic mountain resorts Breck and Keystone temps will warm to the upper 40s by Sunday

At IKON pass (Alterra) resorts Eldora and Winter Park, highs warm from the 20s to the 40s by Sunday with clearing skies.

Remember that Spring break is starting across the country - big crowds will be on the slopes this weekend. Also expect difficult travel Friday into Saturday due to the new snowfall.

