Monarch Ski Report: Early season conditions continue with more resorts opening

Conditions generally remain early season for most resorts across Colorado, with a storm this Wednesday dumping some fresh powder.

We have a couple more resorts opening each of the next two weekends. Vail will open Friday, and Purgatory will open on Saturday. Powderhorn and Steamboat resorts will both follow next week, but Powderhorn is tentative as of now. A storm on Wednesday primarily delivered snow to the central and northern mountains.

Copper got seven inches, Winter Park got five inches, A-Basin got three inches, and Breckenridge and Eldora got two on Wednesday.

Base depths are similar to last week, if not a few inches lower. Wolf Creek is down a few inches with denser and more compacted snow than last weekend, but they’ve still managed to open more terrain. They’re up to 95 percent now and have 137 of 144 trails open. Winter Park has 10 open trails, and Copper has the fluffiest powder due to the Wednesday storm.

Forecast-wise, it’s a quiet and cool weekend. Morning clouds Friday dissipate in the afternoon. Saturday is the reverse, with PM clouds and AM sun. Sunday will bring flurries to the hills ahead of more notable weather next week. I don’t foresee any major issues with your travels to and from the resorts, but you will need all your winter layers. Lows Sunday morning will be in the teens at most open resorts!

Colorado Ski Area Projected Opening Dates



Arapahoe Basin Open Aspen Mountain Nov. 28 Aspen Highlands Dec. 14 Buttermilk Dec. 14 Beaver Creek Nov. 27 Breckenridge Open Cooper Dec. 11 Copper Mountain Open Crested Butte Nov. 27 Echo Mountain Dec. 13 Eldora Open Granby Ranch Dec. 6 Hesperus CLOSED this season Howelson Hill Nov. 22 Kendall Mountain Dec TBD Keystone Open Loveland Ski Area Open Monarch Mountain Dec 4 Powerderhorn Nov. 22 Purgatory Nov. 16 Silverton Dec 28 Snowmass Nov. 28 Steamboat Nov. 23 Sunlight Dec. 6 Telluride Nov. 28 Vail Nov. 15 Winter Park Open Wolf Creek Open

