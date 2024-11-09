Monarch Ski Report: Early season conditions but marathon storm helped significantly

It may be November but following a multi-day snowstorm dumping snow statewide, ski resorts are opening quickly.

With all of the snow and cold this week, it’s time for the first Monarch Mountain ski report of the season. Several resorts are opening this weekend. Let’s check them out.

Eldora Resort opened Thursday and three resorts opened Friday: Breckenridge, Winter Park, and Copper Mountain. Loveland Ski Area opened today. This is a bit later than usual for Loveland, which typically opens in the last week of October, but is close to normal for the other resorts.

Here's the full list of resorts and opening dates/projected opening dates and status:

Colorado Ski Area Projected Opening Dates



Arapahoe Basin Open Aspen Mountain Nov. 28 Aspen Highlands Dec. 14 Buttermilk Dec. 14 Beaver Creek Nov. 27 Breckenridge Open Cooper Dec. 11 Copper Mountain Open Crested Butte Nov. 27 Echo Mountain Dec. 13 Eldora Open Granby Ranch Dec. 6 Hesperus CLOSED this season Howelson Hill Nov. 22 Kendall Mountain Dec TBD Keystone Open Loveland Ski Area Open Monarch Mountain Dec 4 Powerderhorn Nov. 22 Purgatory Nov. 16 Silverton Dec 28 Snowmass Nov. 28 Steamboat Nov. 23 Sunlight Dec. 6 Telluride Nov. 28 Vail Nov. 15 Winter Park Open Wolf Creek Open

Wolf Creek has the best base depths of open resorts today at nearly 3 feet. Early season thin conditions at all other resorts, so trees are probably a no-go for the next couple of weeks. A-Basin has one run open, Eldora and Keystone have three, and Wolf Creek has increased since Thursday from 86 to 137 - with 95% of their terrain open. This isn't surprising...the southern mountains got slammed by this recent storm. I would not call conditions for them at this point early season. Those base depths plus the recent new powder are solid conditions we'd hope to see in late December at other locations. Adding to the fun is their use of all natural snow (just like Monarch Mountain). Looking at Monarch's camera's this week - they're also doing quite well and will hopefully be able to open sooner rather than later as a result.

Light snow will wrap up Saturday afternoon with clear and cold conditions on Sunday. I’d call Sunday the pick of the weekend with plenty of fresh snow but easier driving conditions.

