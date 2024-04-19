Monarch Mountain closes this weekend, here's what to expect on the slopes

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountain and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Monarch Mountain will close this weekend, after a solid 19-and-change week season, making this the final ski report this season. Considering it's April, snowpack is still looking very solid. Monarch's closing conditions:

BASE DEPTH: 64" (124% OF AVERAGE)

61/67 OPEN TRAILS

4/7 LIFTS OPEN

Resorts that remain open saw decent snow this week. Copper mountain picked up over a foot and a half!

Overall, my advice: hit the slopes this weekend! It's now or next season for some spots. And it'll be an active weather weekend for your pond skimming adventures.

Here's the closing list:

FORECAST:

Friday will bring primarily mixed showers to the I-70 corridor - a couple of rumbles of thunder are possible. Friday night into Saturday is really the main show. Low pressure develops in southern Colorado with a messy multi-stream upper-level moisture and energy pattern combining over the northern Front Range to produce banding snow. In addition to producing accumulations in Denver, this will lead to 4-10 (isolated higher) inches at resorts like Winter Park and Eldora. The snow level is going to bounce around a bit, but generally looks to be 8-10K feet...though I see a brief drop occurring overnight to 5,000-6,000 feet driven by cooling due to precipitation rates early Saturday morning. For the I-70 mountains, a few wet inches are possible in two batches. First Friday night to Saturday, the second on Saturday night which is more showery - and likely rain in some spots with thunderstorms. The southern tier isn't impacted as much by this system - but most southern resorts are already closed. Sunday will dry out and warm up - highs in the 40s to 50s at resorts (generally elevation dependent vs a location based situation).

While this weekend is a wrap for this season's ski report, you'll still be able to ski at some resorts for a few more weeks - to in a couple of cases a more than a month! Here's the updated closing-tracker chart:

CLOSING TRACKER:

Arapahoe Basin TBD; Currently June 4th Aspen Mountain April 21 Aspen Highlands Closed Buttermilk Closed Beaver Creek Closed Breckenridge TBD May - Peak 9/10 close April 14 Cooper Closed Copper Mountain May 5 Crested Butte Closed Echo Mountain Closed Eldora April 21 Granby Ranch Closed Hesperus Closed Howelson Hill Closed Kendall Mountain Closed Keystone Closed Loveland Ski Area May 12 Monarch Mountain April 21 Powderhorn Closed Purgatory April 28 Silverton Closed Snowmass April 21 Steamboat April 21 Sunlight Closed Telluride Closed Vail April 21 Winter Park May 19 Wolf Creek Closed

It's been great forecasting for the ski areas this season, and I hope you've found these reports useful. Until next fall, see you on the slopes (or hills of any kind)!

__

