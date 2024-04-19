Monarch Mountain closes this weekend, here's what to expect on the slopes

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountain and does not reflect the same of KOAA.
Monarch Mountain will close this weekend, after a solid 19-and-change week season, making this the final ski report this season. Considering it's April, snowpack is still looking very solid. Monarch's closing conditions:
- BASE DEPTH: 64" (124% OF AVERAGE)
- 61/67 OPEN TRAILS
- 4/7 LIFTS OPEN
Resorts that remain open saw decent snow this week. Copper mountain picked up over a foot and a half!
Overall, my advice: hit the slopes this weekend! It's now or next season for some spots. And it'll be an active weather weekend for your pond skimming adventures.
Here's the closing list:
FORECAST:
Friday will bring primarily mixed showers to the I-70 corridor - a couple of rumbles of thunder are possible. Friday night into Saturday is really the main show. Low pressure develops in southern Colorado with a messy multi-stream upper-level moisture and energy pattern combining over the northern Front Range to produce banding snow. In addition to producing accumulations in Denver, this will lead to 4-10 (isolated higher) inches at resorts like Winter Park and Eldora. The snow level is going to bounce around a bit, but generally looks to be 8-10K feet...though I see a brief drop occurring overnight to 5,000-6,000 feet driven by cooling due to precipitation rates early Saturday morning. For the I-70 mountains, a few wet inches are possible in two batches. First Friday night to Saturday, the second on Saturday night which is more showery - and likely rain in some spots with thunderstorms. The southern tier isn't impacted as much by this system - but most southern resorts are already closed. Sunday will dry out and warm up - highs in the 40s to 50s at resorts (generally elevation dependent vs a location based situation).
While this weekend is a wrap for this season's ski report, you'll still be able to ski at some resorts for a few more weeks - to in a couple of cases a more than a month! Here's the updated closing-tracker chart:
CLOSING TRACKER:
|Arapahoe Basin
|TBD; Currently June 4th
|Aspen Mountain
|April 21
|Aspen Highlands
|Closed
|Buttermilk
|Closed
|Beaver Creek
|Closed
|Breckenridge
|TBD May - Peak 9/10 close April 14
|Cooper
|Closed
|Copper Mountain
|May 5
|Crested Butte
|Closed
|Echo Mountain
|Closed
|Eldora
|April 21
|Granby Ranch
|Closed
|Hesperus
|Closed
|Howelson Hill
|Closed
|Kendall Mountain
|Closed
|Keystone
|Closed
|Loveland Ski Area
|May 12
|Monarch Mountain
|April 21
|Powderhorn
|Closed
|Purgatory
|April 28
|Silverton
|Closed
|Snowmass
|April 21
|Steamboat
|April 21
|Sunlight
|Closed
|Telluride
|Closed
|Vail
|April 21
|Winter Park
|May 19
|Wolf Creek
|Closed
It's been great forecasting for the ski areas this season, and I hope you've found these reports useful. Until next fall, see you on the slopes (or hills of any kind)!
__
