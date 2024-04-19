Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Monarch Mountain closes this weekend, here's what to expect on the slopes

Monarch Mountain with good summit snow on Thursday morning
Monarch Mountain
The final weekend at Monarch Mountain should have excellent skiing conditions
Monarch Mountain with good summit snow on Thursday morning
Posted at 6:18 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 20:18:59-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountain and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Monarch Mountain will close this weekend, after a solid 19-and-change week season, making this the final ski report this season. Considering it's April, snowpack is still looking very solid. Monarch's closing conditions:

  • BASE DEPTH: 64" (124% OF AVERAGE)
  • 61/67 OPEN TRAILS
  • 4/7 LIFTS OPEN

Resorts that remain open saw decent snow this week. Copper mountain picked up over a foot and a half!

A-Basin, Eldora, Loveland, and Vail all got at least a foot this week!

Overall, my advice: hit the slopes this weekend! It's now or next season for some spots. And it'll be an active weather weekend for your pond skimming adventures.

Here's the closing list:

Five more resorts have last chair this weekend

FORECAST:

Friday will bring primarily mixed showers to the I-70 corridor - a couple of rumbles of thunder are possible. Friday night into Saturday is really the main show. Low pressure develops in southern Colorado with a messy multi-stream upper-level moisture and energy pattern combining over the northern Front Range to produce banding snow. In addition to producing accumulations in Denver, this will lead to 4-10 (isolated higher) inches at resorts like Winter Park and Eldora. The snow level is going to bounce around a bit, but generally looks to be 8-10K feet...though I see a brief drop occurring overnight to 5,000-6,000 feet driven by cooling due to precipitation rates early Saturday morning. For the I-70 mountains, a few wet inches are possible in two batches. First Friday night to Saturday, the second on Saturday night which is more showery - and likely rain in some spots with thunderstorms. The southern tier isn't impacted as much by this system - but most southern resorts are already closed. Sunday will dry out and warm up - highs in the 40s to 50s at resorts (generally elevation dependent vs a location based situation).

Eldora and Loveland both see snow showers Friday and Saturday - elevation will matter. Bases could see a mix, higher up it'll be snow
Monarch and Vail do too. Warmer base temps at Vail will lead to rain, with thunderstorms Friday and Saturday for the I-70 corridor (of both rain and snow).

The higher slopes of the northern mountains, and perhaps even into the Tenmile Range, see very good totals with isolated foot totals possible.

While this weekend is a wrap for this season's ski report, you'll still be able to ski at some resorts for a few more weeks - to in a couple of cases a more than a month! Here's the updated closing-tracker chart:

CLOSING TRACKER:

Arapahoe BasinTBD; Currently June 4th
Aspen MountainApril 21
Aspen HighlandsClosed
ButtermilkClosed
Beaver CreekClosed
BreckenridgeTBD May - Peak 9/10 close April 14
CooperClosed
Copper MountainMay 5
Crested ButteClosed
Echo MountainClosed
EldoraApril 21
Granby RanchClosed
HesperusClosed
Howelson HillClosed
Kendall MountainClosed
KeystoneClosed
Loveland Ski AreaMay 12
Monarch MountainApril 21
PowderhornClosed
PurgatoryApril 28
SilvertonClosed
SnowmassApril 21
SteamboatApril 21
SunlightClosed
TellurideClosed
VailApril 21
Winter ParkMay 19
Wolf CreekClosed

It's been great forecasting for the ski areas this season, and I hope you've found these reports useful. Until next fall, see you on the slopes (or hills of any kind)!

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App