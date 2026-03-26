Monarch mountain among ski areas closing this weekend in Colorado

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Record heat and plummeting snowpack across Colorado are forcing several ski areas to end their seasons weeks earlier than average.

Cooper, Powderhorn, and Sunlight stopped their lifts for the final time this season on March 22.

KOAA Monarch mountain and other resorts will close this Sunday

Monarch Mountain announced it will close this Sunday. Ongoing heat is making operations challenging to sustain. Echo Mountain, Purgatory, and Silverton's heli-skiing will also shut down after this Sunday.

If you're looking to get in some last turns at Monarch this weekend - you will find more favorable temperatures than last week. Friday's high is 43 degrees, and while Saturday will reach 50 degrees, it is still a significant cooldown from last weekend.

There is no major snow potential this weekend, but there will be wind. Friday will be the least windy day. On Saturday, the central and northern mountains will be gusty. By Sunday, peak wind gusts will be weaker, but conditions will remain breezy for everyone.

A lack of new snow combined with historically poor season-to-date totals means more resorts may announce early closures in the coming weeks. Most seasonal snow totals remain unchanged from two weeks ago.

The weather pattern is looking more unsettled for the middle of next week, and most resorts should get some spring snow.

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