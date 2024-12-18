Modest cooling Wednesday will give way to a late week warm-up

Today’s Forecast:

After Tuesday night's cold front, highs on Wednesday will be noticeably cooler, with some areas down by as much as 10 degrees from yesterday. While precipitation is not expected on Wednesday, we will see some clouds spill over from storm energy over the northern Rockies.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will follow this evening as low temperatures drop off into the 20s and 30s across Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 47; Low: 28. A cooler mix of sun and clouds for the Pikes Peak Region on Wednesday, with highs this afternoon topping out in the middle to upper 40s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 48; Low: 24. Cooler temperatures today after the passage of last night's cold front. Today's high of 48 degrees will be near the average high of 47.

Canon City forecast: High: 52; Low: 32. Partly cloudy skies and lower 50s isn't too bad for this time of the year as our forecast today will remain dry and quiet across eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 23. December has been a relatively mellow month for Teller County and even though we'll be cooler today, skies will remain dry.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Even though we'll see a noticeable cool down today compared to yesterday's highs in the 50s, our forecast this afternoon will be pretty comfortable for mid-December standards.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. After a few showers on Tuesday, Wednesday's forecast will be dry and cooler on the eastern Plains, with highs today in the 40s and 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Although cooling down from yesterday's highs in the middle 50s, today's forecast will remain pleasant, with dry skies and near average highs for the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. After some light snow accumulations in the our state's central and northern mountain ranges on Tuesday, today's weather will be dry, with a mix of sun and clouds expected for the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure over the Great Basin will expand to east towards Colorado late this week, and much like what we've seen so far this month, this will set the stage for another long stretch of quiet, mild and dry weather.

Highs in Colorado Springs and Pueblo will warm into the 50s from Thursday to Saturday, followed by lower 60s on Sunday. Cooler weather returns early next week, with highs in the lower to middle 50s on the Plains, and snow showers in the mountains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

