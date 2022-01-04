Moderate to strong winds to hit Southern Colorado on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Strengthening winds will develop over the mountains after midnight, with 40-60 mph gusts possible in these areas by daybreak Tuesday. The stronger winds aren't expected to reach the Plains until later in the day on Tuesday, with generally quiet conditions tonight east of the mountains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 28; High: 54. Another round of moderate to strong wind gusts will impact our forecast on Tuesday, with peak gusts to 55 mph. Thanks to recent snowfall, Red Flag Warnings have not been issued yet. However, fire danger will still be elevated due to the windy and dry conditions.

PUEBLO: Low: 19; High: 59. Windy and warmer on Tuesday due to strengthening downslope winds. The wind should really start to crank just before the lunch hour, with peak gusts to 55 mph.

CANON CITY: Low: 30; High: 54. Windy and unseasonably warm, with elevated fire danger on Tuesday. Peak gusts of 40-55 mph may toss around patio furniture or lead to minor damage.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 23; High: 40. Tuesday's weather will be exceptionally windy for Teller County, with 50-65 mph gusts possible. Secure patio furniture and lawn decorations if possible and drive safely during the storm.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s. Windy, mild and dry. Tuesday's forecast will feature more powerful gusts of wind and high fire danger. Thankfully the snow that we saw last weekend will help to mitigate the fire weather risk.

PLAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s. The strongest winds on Tuesday will occur for areas closer to I-25 as opposed to the eastern part of the state. We're also expecting the strongest gusts of 40-55 mph to occur along and north of Highway 50.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. After a nice and quiet Monday, the wind machine will crank once again across the southern I-25 corridor. Peak gusts 30-50 mph will be possible.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s. Windy on Tuesday, with peak gusts of 50-70 mph. Snow will be possible after midnight across the central mountains, but is not expected to reach the southeastern mountains through Tuesday night.

Extended Outlook:

Wednesday's weather will be windy out ahead of a cold front that will bring a chance of light snow to the Palmer Divide by Wednesday evening. Most of the snow from this storm will stay to our north, and locally, totals will remain very light. I see a trace to 2" of snow possible from Teller County into the Palmer Divide, with a dusting to an inch possible around Colorado Springs.

We'll turn much colder Thursday as the storm pulls away from the state. A brief, but nice warm-up Friday will be followed by another chance for rain and snow showers for Southern Colorado on Saturday. Although not likely significant, the weekend storm could deliver several inches of snow to some areas.

