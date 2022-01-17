MLK Day weekend will end on a high (and dry) note for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

After a warmer than average Sunday across Southern Colorado, clearing skies this evening will give way to another chilly night. Overnight lows will be coldest in the mountains and mountain valleys, but at the same time, we're also expecting some teens for the Plains and Arkansas River Valley tonight as well.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 24; High: 60. A tranquil and comfortable forecast for the end of the holiday weekend, with afternoon highs expected to warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s across the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 17; High: 63. Make sure to layer up for any early morning outings as lows will be in the teens. By the afternoon hours, you'll want to shed those layers as highs will warm comfortably into the lower 60s.

CANON CITY: Low: 30; High: 63. Mostly sunny skies will combine with breezy westerly winds to bring another boost to our daytime highs. We're expecting 60s along the Arkansas River on Monday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 23; High: 52. Mild highs and dry skies, with well above daytime temperatures for Teller County as we close out the holiday weekend.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 50s. A bright and beautiful end to the holiday weekend. With middle to upper 50s for daytime highs, you'll want to get outside and enjoy this gorgeous weather!

PLAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s/60s. A definite chill in the air Monday morning will give way to a bright and mild afternoon, with daytime highs warming into the 60s in some areas.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s. A stunning day of weather for the southern I-25 corridor on Monday, with the potential for 20-30 mph wind gusts near the Raton Mesa by the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. Almost a repeat performance of what we saw on Sunday for the mountains of Southern Colorado. It will be sunny and pleasant, but a bit gusty above treeline.

Extended Outlook:

Dry conditions will persist into Tuesday. As the ridge breaks down over Colorado, a cold front is expected to arrive by Tuesday evening, setting the stage for a much colder day on Wednesday. There's also the potential for some light snow showers Wednesday afternoon and evening, although at this point, impacts look to be on the low end. After a break on Thursday, a second round of snow will be possible from Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

