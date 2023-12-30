Mixed bag of weather for the last weekend of 2023

Today’s Forecast:

A ridge of high pressure will deliver an exceptionally nice day of weather to Southern Colorado on this final Saturday of 2023. Skies will be bright and sunny most of the day before mid and upper level clouds begin to push into the state from the southwest. This will lead to a mostly cloudy and slightly more mild night, with lows on the Plains falling into the 20s and 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 56; Low: 26. After a nice day on Friday, Saturday's forecast will be an even warmer one for the Pikes Peak Region, with our high today more than 10 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 22. Mid 50s on Friday will give way to upper 50s on Saturday, with sunshine early giving way to a mostly cloudy night.

Canon City forecast: High: 57; Low: 31. Sunshine early will give way to a mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon over eastern Fremont County as our daytime high today climbs well into the 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 21. After a chilly Saturday morning, sunshine throughout the day combined with light breezes will lead to a really nice afternoon, with our high today topping out in the upper 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. A bright and sunny Saturday will give way to a cold and cloudy night, which will set the stage for a cooler and cloudier Sunday.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. A sunny and mild day for the Plains of southeastern Colorado on Saturday will give way to a chilly night as lows cool down to the 20s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Nothing to complain about today, with sunshine and mild highs giving way to a mostly cloudy and chilly night.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Even though our state's snowpack is suffering and we need the snow, our weather on Saturday will be bright and nice, with light winds and highs that warm into the 30s and 40s. Some light snow will be possible on Sunday.

Extended outlook forecast:

The first in a series of disturbances will roll into the state on Sunday. This storm won't do much precipitation wise, with only a few light snow showers in the mountains. In the Pikes Peak Region, Sunday will be cooler and cloudier, with our daytime high only warming into the lower 40s.

Monday's forecast will offer up more sunshine, allowing for temperatures to warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s on the Plains. Another disturbance on Tuesday will cool us down while increasing cloud cover across the region. Tuesday's storm could also bring another light dusting to the mountains, possibly even a few flurries to Teller County. Looking at the big picture, no significant storms appear to be on the horizon over the next 5 to 7 days.

