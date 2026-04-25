Mix of wind, fire concerns, showers, thunderstorms this weekend in S. Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Although a cold front has pushed south this morning, temperatures out the door are largely similar to those you experienced on Friday morning. Yesterday, clear skies and light winds allowed heat to efficiently escape to space. Due to the cold front, it is breezy this morning - and that wind mixes up the atmosphere, so even though a cooler airmass is arriving, morning temperatures end up equaling out in this case.

This afternoon, you'll notice the effects of the front - it will be cooler, but only by 5-8 degrees across the area. More if you're further east, less if west of I-25. The cold front is partly orienting itself along I-25, and will eventually become stationary across the plains. Through the afternoon hours, it will slowly drift east, before being driven back west this evening due to an approaching upper-level wave.

Expect mainly clear skies this morning, increasing afternoon clouds, and highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. It will be breezy again today with most of the area seeing southeasterly wind, except west of I-25, where the winds will be out of the west. Red Flag Warnings are in place for parts of Las Animas and Huerfano Counties, as well as the San Luis Valley and Central Mountains. In these zones, west of the boundary, downslope dry winds remain the dominant pattern - and activities that could start a wildfire should again be avoided.

Showers are also possible this afternoon in the mountains - generally isolated in coverage. As upper level energy moves east this evening, isolated showers are possible along I-25 with the best potential over the Palmer Divide and potentially parts of the Pikes Peak Region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 65; Low: 37.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 41.

Canon City forecast: High: 71; Low: 40.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 55; Low: 32.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 71/72; Low: 40/39.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Low clouds and fog are likely on Sunday morning due to upslope flow east of the boundary that will still be over the area on the plains. Those clouds should dissipate quickly after sunrise as the front moves east and moisture decreases. It will be breezy again Sunday, with downslope wind during the afternoon - gusts in the 25-35 mph range are possible. An upper level wave will move in from the west in the afternoon, sparking thunderstorms in the mountains. These then move into the I-25 corridor in the early afternoon. Due to the downslope wind, we're likely to be fairly dry near the ground and these thunderstorms could produce gusty wind. Highs will again be in the mid-60s.

Another cold front crosses the area early Monday, and there will be more chances for showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

Tuesday will be dry and breezy for the most part.

The second half of next week will be active, as a relatively potent upper level low approaches from the southwest. Currently, this favors PM shower chances Wednesday, with significant drought-improving rain possible on Thursday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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