Mild weekend weather in the 50s for Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be a bit breezy with winds gradually calming overnight. Conditions will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be chilly tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 45; Seasonable temperatures Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and WSW wind at 5 pm gusting to 10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 19; High: 50; Sunny and seasonable on Saturday with W wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 48; Partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 37; Partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 40; Mostly sunny on Saturday with a light west wind.

Plains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s; Mid to upper-40s on Saturday with sunshine and a light breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 23/22; High: 48/49; Winds calm down tonight and will remain a bit breezy on Saturday with mostly sunny conditions.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s/40s; Conditions will be partly cloudy on Saturday with a light breeze and temperatures above freezing for mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the plains well into the 50s again. Conditions stay on a slightly above-average trend through the majority of next week. The next change in the pattern comes with a windy cold front on Wednesday that brings a slight chance of rain and snow to the region.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.