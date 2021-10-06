Mild weather expected through the end of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be partly cloudy with slightly above average low temperatures.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 46; High: 76. Thursday will be pleasant, with just a slight breeze and sunshine.

PUEBLO: Low: 46; High: 83. A warm and sunny day is ahead tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low: 49; High: 80. Nearly 10 degrees above average with sunshine and just a few clouds.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 38; High: 68. A comfortable day with a light breeze and sunshine.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Mostly sunny on Thursday with low-70s and a light breeze.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Low to mid-80s with sunshine Thursday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s. Upper 70s on Thursday with a light breeze.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s. Upper 60s to low 70s for mountain valleys and just a few clouds.

Extended Outlook:

Temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees above average through Saturday. Saturday will be windy with wildfire danger. Then a cold front arrives on Sunday, bringing temperatures about 10 degrees below average to the 60s and 70s in the plains and 50s to 60s in the mountains. There is a chance of scattered rain showers on Sunday with the cold front.

