Mild weather continues Thursday before turning snowy and colder on Friday

Today’s Forecast:

Almost identical to Wednesday, we'll see another disturbance move across the state this afternoon. Snow will impact travel into the mountains on Thursday, with a dry, mild and breezy day for the Plains. The highest gusts of 30-40 mph will be confined to the foothills and mountains, with 20-30 mph gusts likely for the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains. In Colorado Springs, highs today will warm back into the middle 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 55; Low: 22. A near repeat performance of yesterday's weather, with Thursday afternoon's forecast a mild and gusty one for the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 23. Although not as warm as yesterday's high of 62 degrees, we're expecting to climb to near 60 degrees this afternoon, with peak afternoon wind gusts around 20-30 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 58; Low: 25. Mild and breezy on Thursday before some big weather changes on Friday that will include a nearly 20 degree drop in temperatures and rain/snow showers.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 18. Thursday's shaping up to be another windy day for Teller County, with peak gusts this afternoon up around 30-40 mph. Snow moving off the mountains could bring a few flurries to Woodland Park, but accumulations are not expected today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. Breezy to gusty southwest winds will bring more mid-winter warmth to northern El Paso County today. Along with the wind and warmth, a few showers that try to move off of the mountains this afternoon could lead to a few sprinkles here locally.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. A lot like what we saw yesterday, today's forecast will be mild, with moderate wind gusts. Peak afternoon gusts on the Plains will be 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Breezy like yesterday, with more sun than clouds in our Thursday forecast. Peak gusts this afternoon could approach 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Snow flakes will fly again today in the high country, with most of the larger accumulations expected from Crested Butte up towards our state's northern mountain ranges. Some light snow will be possible in the Sangres and San Juans today, along with wind gusts to 45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front early Friday morning will shave off around 15-20 degrees to our highs, with Colorado Springs only warming into the upper 30s. Moisture behind the front will hold off until later in the day, with snow developing towards late afternoon to early evening. Light accumulations of a trace to 2" will be possible into early Saturday morning, with 1-3" of snow in the forecast for Monument Hill and Teller County.

Even with decreasing clouds on Saturday, it will be chilly here in the Pikes Peak Region, with our high only warming into the lower 40s. The winter chill on Saturday will be replaced with some much warmer weather by Sunday as highs rebound into the 50s. Further warming early next week could lead to some lower 60s by next Tuesday.

